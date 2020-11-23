CBI raids residence of former Karnataka Minister Roshan Baig in IMA scam case

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 23 (ANI): A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a raid at the residence of former Karnataka Minister Roshan Baig in Bengaluru on Monday in connection with the multi-crore I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam case.

Baig, who was arrested by the CBI yesterday, was sent to 14-day judicial custody by a court. He was also questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was probing the case earlier.

Baig was among the rebel Congress MLAs, who were later suspended, for destabilising the JDS-Congress coalition government in the state.

In August 2019, the Karnataka government had transferred the multi-crore scam case to the CBI, in which several politicians and senior government officials are accused.

Earlier, an SIT, constituted by the state government, was investigating the IMA case where the firm had allegedly cheated a large number of investors after promising them impressive returns on their deposits.

The SIT has already arrested several government officials and questioned others including politicians in the matter. The prime accused and Managing Director of IMA Mohammed Mansoor Khan, who had fled the country after several complaints were registered against him in connection with the scam, has also been arrested. (ANI)