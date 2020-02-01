CBI raids senior accountant in Imphal; recovers cash, gold ornaments

New Delhi [India], Feb 1 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday seized more than Rs 31 lakh in cash, gold ornaments worth Rs 18 lakh and property documents during its searches at the premises of a senior accountant in the office of Accountant General in Manipur's Imphal.

A case has been registered by the investigation agency in the matter.

Further probe is underway. (ANI)

