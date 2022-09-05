CBI refutes Manish Sisodia's allegations on death of agency's deputy legal advisor

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday refuted allegations made by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on the alleged suicide of the agency's deputy legal advisor.

CBI in a statement mentioned that in a press conference Manish Sisodia, one of the accused named in the FIR pertaining to the Delhi Excise Policy for the year 2021-22, has stated that Jitendra Kumar, deputy legal advisor in CBI, died by suicide because he was pressurized to make a strong false case against him.

"CBI strongly refutes this mischievous and misleading statement by Shri Sisodia. It is clarified that the gentleman officer Late Jitendra Kumar was in no way connected with the investigation of this case," the statement read.

The statement further said that he was Deputy Legal Advisor in charge of prosecution in which capacity he was supervising prosecutors who were conducting the trial of already charge-sheeted cases in Delhi.

Further, as per the Delhi Police, which is conducting an inquest into the death, the officer has not held anyone responsible for his death in his suicide note.

The Excise policy case is under investigation. As such no clean chit has been given to any of the accused.

The mischievous and misleading statement of Sisodia is an attempt to divert attention from the ongoing investigation in Delhi Excise Policy case, and also amounting to interference in the inquest proceedings into the death of the gentleman officer.

On September 1, a 48-year-old man, posted as a Deputy Legal Advisor with the CBI, was found dead at his house in Hudco Place in South Delhi. (ANI)