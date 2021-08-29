CBI registers 2 more FIRs in West Bengal post-poll violence, 11 cases so far

New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered nine cases in the West Bengal post-poll violence following the Calcutta High Court's order for a probe, the agency on Friday registered two more cases taking the total tally of FIRs to 11.

The FIRs have been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections on various charges of murder, attempt to murder, Arms Act, trespassing, kidnapping including the first FIR in a rape case.

Earlier on Thursday, the agency has started the investigation and so far registered nine cases in the matter.

Earlier this month, the Calcutta High Court ordered a court-monitored CBI probe into the incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal.

The High Court also ordered to set up Special Investigation Teams (SIT) for investigation of relatively less serious crimes and senior officers from West Bengal cadre will be a part of the team.

The court also directed the state government to take immediate steps for compensation for the victims of post-poll violence.

Several incidents of violence were reported at various places after the announcement of the Assembly poll results on May 2, after which a four-member team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs also visited the post-poll violence-affected areas. (ANI)