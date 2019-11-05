CBI registers around 35 cases related to bank frauds of over Rs 7000 cr

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 14:02 IST

'Congress, NCP chalking out an alternative to BJP in Maharashtra'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): As the tussle between BJP and Shiv Sena over the formation of a new government in Maharashtra continues, one senior party leader each from Congress and NCP have confirmed that the UPA allies are trying to chalk out an alternative to keep the BJP out of power