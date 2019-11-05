New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): In a major operation, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is carrying out searches at 169 places across the country as part investigation into bank fraud cases.
The searches are being carried out in Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, MP, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telengana, UP, Uttarakhand, Dadra and Nagar Haveli.
CBI has registered around 35 Cases related to Bank Frauds involving more than Rs 7000 crore.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
CBI registers around 35 cases related to bank frauds of over Rs 7000 cr
ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 12:49 IST
New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): In a major operation, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is carrying out searches at 169 places across the country as part investigation into bank fraud cases.