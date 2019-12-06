CBI registers case against 7 on bribery allegations

New Delhi [India], Dec 6 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against seven people on allegations of bribery and irregularities related to admission in a private medical institute.

The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The agency earlier today conducted searches at the residential premises of accused at Lucknow and Delhi and recovered certain incriminating documents showing investments and financial transactions. (ANI)

