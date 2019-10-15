CBI registers case against 7 persons in child pornography case

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against seven persons in alleged connection with a child pornography case.

These seven persons were part of various WhatsApp groups allegedly involved in the transmission of child sexual abuse material.

The FIR has been registered by CBI under Section 67B of the IT Act for "publishing or transmitting of material depicting children in the sexually explicit act, etc in electronic form".

The FIR was filed after a written complaint, dated September 17, was addressed to the Superintendent of Police, CBI in New Delhi. (ANI)

