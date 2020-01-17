CBI registers case against Adani Enterprise, others for alleged irregularities in coal supply contract

New Delhi [India], Jan 16 (ANI): The CBI has registered a case against Adani Enterprise Ltd, Virender Singh, former chairman National Cooperative Consumer Federation (NCCF), GP Gupta, former MD, NCCF, SC Singhal, former senior advisor, NCCF, and others for criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal misconduct by public servants.

As per the FIR, the case has been registered on preliminary inquiry based on the written complaint pertaining to alleged irregularities in the award of the contract by the NCCF for the supply of imported coal to Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (APGENCO). (ANI)