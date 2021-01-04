CBI registers case against Akon, DARE scientist for procurement irregularities

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 4 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against US-based firm Akon Inc, a Defence Avionics Research Establishment (DARE) scientist, unidentified public servants and private persons on the basis of a complaint against irregularities in procurement of 35 generators from the said company.

The allegation pertains to an enquiry initiated into a complaint written by Vigilance Director in the Ministry of Defence, Surya Prakash against irregularities in procurement of 35 Voltage Controlled Oscillator-based Radio Frequency generators from Akon Inc for a cost of USD 10,80,450 by DARE which is a laboratory of Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO), CBI said in a press release.



The complaint was written by Surya Prakash on May 22, 2017. The complaint enclosed a letter written by a DARE employee alleging the irregularities.

CBI initiated a preliminary enquiry into the case on August 5, 2020 against DARE Scientist Priya Suresh N, unknown public servants and private persons.

The case has been registered under section 120B, 420 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act. (ANI)

