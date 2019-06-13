CBI registers case against Atiq Ahmed, 17 others in businessman's kidnapping case

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): The CBI on Thursday registered a case against Former MP and gangster Atiq Ahmed and 17 others on the allegations of kidnapping and assaulting real estate dealer, Mohit Jaiswal in December 2018.

On April 23, the Supreme Court (SC) had directed the CBI to investigate the case of alleged kidnapping and torturing.

Jaiswal was kidnapped from Lucknow and taken to the prison where he was assaulted by the jailed don Ahmed and his aides and he was forced to transfer his business to them.

On June 2, Ahmed was transferred to Ahmadabad jail from Nain central Jail in Prayagraj. The SC bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, had ordered the Ahmed's transfer.

Earlier, a special court had rejected Ahmed's plea seeking payroll for contesting elections against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi. In 2014, he contested from Phulpur parliamentary constituency on the ticket of Samajwadi Party. (ANI)

