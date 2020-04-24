CBI registers case against four persons for poaching of sea cucumbers

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed an FIR against four people allegedly involved in hunting of sea cucumbers in Lakshadweep.

According to CBI spokesperson RK Gaur, the case has been registered under relevant sections of the Wildlife (Protection) Act.All the four accused have been identified as residents of Kavaratti.

CBI has taken over the investigation of an earlier case registered by the Forest Department of Lakshadweep, pertaining to hunting of 46 live sea cucumbers and 173 taxidermist cucumbers, stated Gaur.

Sea cucumbers are claimed to be very important for the protection of the coral island of Lakshadweep and are also as important to the marine ecosystem as a tiger in wildlife.(ANI)

