CBI registers case against person over forgery of letter signed by PMO official

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): A case has been registered against a person over alleged forgery of a letter purported to be signed by an official of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), asking the Department of Justice to initiate an inquiry into certain allegations against judges.

The case was filed on October 1 against one SV Srinivasa Rao on PMO's complaint in connection with the matter, according to a CBI spokesperson.

Searches were conducted at Rao's residential premises of Bengaluru, the spokesperson added.

The forged letter and computer hard disk have been seized, the agency's spokesperson further said.

The investigation is still underway. (ANI)

