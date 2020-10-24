CBI registers case against senior accountant, recovers Rs 54.45 lakh cash

New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against a Senior Accountant, working in the office of Accountant General, Imphal (Manipur) for possession of alleged disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 58,75,321.

"The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against a Senior Accountant, working in the office of Accountant General, Imphal (Manipur) for possession of alleged disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs. 58,75,321/- (approx.)," a press statement from CBI read.



"It was alleged that the accused during the period 01.08.2005 to 30.07.2020, had acquired huge assets both movable and immovable in his name and in the name of his family members which were disproportionate to his known sources of income," it added.

Searches were conducted today at the residential premises and office premises of the accused which led to the recovery of cash of Rs 54.45 lakh (approx.); gold ornaments worth Rs. 32.89 lakh (approx.); around 130 Nos. of Pension Payment Order Books in respect of various pensioners; around 139 ATM Cards and other incriminating documents including the purchase of land/house, investments in LIC, Banks and other Financial Institutions.

An investigation is continuing. (ANI)

