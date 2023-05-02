CBI registers case against two NIA officials on extortion charges

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR against National Investigation Agency (NIA) Superintendent of Police and an inspector for their alleged role in involvement in corruption and criminal practices during their posting at the NIA office in Manipur's Imphal.

They have been booked for an alleged extortion case of Rs 60 lakh from three local residents in Manipur's Imphal after threatening to implicate them in a false case.

The FIR in the matter accessed by ANI read that Vishal Garg, the then SP of the NIA Branch Office in Imphal, alongwith Rajib Khan Inspector, NIA, Imphal was collecting huge amounts of money from residents of Manipur through cut-outs, by threatening them for falsely implicating in NIA cases.

In the FIR, the CBI has slapped Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 388 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and several sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Garg and Inspector Md Rajib Khan.

The CBI registered the case after receiving a complaint, a copy of which is now part of the FIR, from Sudhanshu Shekhar Shukla, Deputy Superintendent, administration, NIA Headquarters in the national capital.



"After receiving the said information, an internal enquiry was conducted in respect of allegations levelled against Vishal Garg and Md Rajib Khan," Shukla said in his complaint.

"The enquiry has revealed that NIA had registered a case in March 2022 with the allegation that the active cadres of terrorist organizations including Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), United Liberation Front (UNLF) and People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), all prescribed under UAPA, are raising funds in Manipur, in furtherance of their terror activities. The said case was assigned to Tushar Bishat, Inspector, NIA, Imphal for investigation," he added.

The enquiry further revealed that Vishal Garg, being SP, NIA, Imphal Branch was the Head of the Branch and the First Supervisory Officer in the case.

On the directions of Vishal Garg, Md. Rajib Khan was assisting in the investigation of the said case.

The enquiry has revealed that through this modus operandi, Khan collected Rs 10 lakh cash from one Inaocha Takhellambam alias Naoba, Rs 20 lakh cash from one N Momon Singh, Rs 30 lakh cash from one Laishram Hemanta Singh, all residents of Imphal between May and August 2022 at the instance of Garg," he further alleged.

Shukla said there is a possibility of threatening other people or witnesses and extorting huge amounts from them.

"This aspect too needs to be investigated and it is requested that needful action be taken against them," he also said. (ANI)

