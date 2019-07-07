CBI registers cheating, forgery case against former IRS officer Sanjay Kumar Srivastava

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against former Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Sanjay Kumar Srivastava along with others, on charges of cheating, forgery and undue advantages during his tenure as Commissioner of IT (Appeals) in Noida.

The case has been registered by the CBI under section 120 B, 420, 468 of Indian Penal Code and 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act.

Srivastava, along with some others, appeared at the CBI Headquarters today.

Sources said the charges against Srivastava were that when he was designated as the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeal 1 and Appeal 2), he allegedly decided about 104 IT appeals and uploaded the orders in June, 2019 by backdating them to December, 2018. 13 of the appeals were not even in his jurisdiction, they said.

The orders were uploaded on Income Tax Business Application (ITBA) system through RSA token between June 11 and June 13. In the dispatch records, He was dismissed on June 10. Srivastava had hired a private individual to type and upload orders. the sources said.

Searches were conducted at his residence and office. Srivastava's wife runs a boutique in Vasant Kunj, Delhi; searches were conducted there as well.

A few documents, electronic evidence, jewellery worth Rs 2.47 crore, cash Rs 16.4 lakh, watches worth Rs 10lakh were claimed to have been recovered from his residence.

Officials claimed more than Rs 1.3 core was recovered from Srivastava and his family members' bank accounts, incriminating documents relating to immovable properties are currently being checked and his bank locker is also currently being operated.

CBI raided 13 places including public servants residence, four locations in Delhi, Five in Ghaziabad, one in Noida and two in Muradnagar. (ANI)

