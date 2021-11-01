CBI registers complaint against Mumbai-based company over fraud allegations by IDBI Bank

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 (ANI): Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against a Mumbai-based company on a complaint filed by the IDBI Bank.



The CBI has registered a case against a private company based in Mumbai and others including its directors, unknown public servants, and private persons on the allegations of cheating the bank to the tune of Rs 63.10 crores (approx) during 2014 to 2016.

A total of 15 people including the Chief Managing Director of Bike Bot company has been named in FIR. A multi-level marketing scheme 'Bike Bot' and lured around 2 lakh investors with the promise of doubled returns in a year.

CBI has registered FIR to probe the 'Bike Bot' scam. (ANI)

