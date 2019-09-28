CBI registers FIR against FSL Rohini officials for tampering with reports

New Delhi [India], Sept 28 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR against officers of the state-run Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for alleged irregularities in forensic reports of three different cases.

Former Deputy Director AK Srivastava and former Senior Scientific Officer (SSO) Babyto Devi were named in the FIR registered on Friday for allegedly framing incorrect record or writing, causing the disappearance of evidence of the offence, giving false information and criminal misconduct.

The bureau registered the FIR under relevant Sections of PC Act 1988 based on Delhi High Court orders dated August 7 and August 24.

An inquiry was conducted into the alleged discrepancies in the FSL Rohini reports by the CBI.

"It has prima facie established that opinion given by Srivastava and Devi are inconsistent with the reports given subsequently by experts of FSL Rohini and experts of CFSL CBI. It appears they deliberately and dishonestly gave false reports by abusing their official position with the object to give undue benefit to the accused persons," CBI said in the FIR.

According to the investigation agency, forensic reports were given in favour of the accused in all three cases including two rape and one sodomy and murder. (ANI)

