CBI registers FIR in kidnapping, murder case of Kanpur lab technician Sanjeet Yadav

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed an FIR in the kidnapping and murder case of a lab technician Sanjeet Yadav that took place last year in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

The Uttar Pradesh government has recommended a probe by the CBI in the case after allegations of negligence and delay in police action.

Sanjeet Yadav worked as a technician at a private lab in Kanpur and was kidnapped on June 22, 2020. On June 23, Yadav's family filed his missing complaint with police and a case was registered at Barra Police Station on June 26.



Sanjeet was abducted, killed and his body was thrown in Pandu river by kidnappers on June 26-27, said the police.

The decease's family members had demanded a CBI investigation into the case as they were not satisfied with the Uttar Pradesh Police probe.

Kanpur police allegedly failed to stop the kidnappers from escaping with the ransom. (ANI)

