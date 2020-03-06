CBI registers FIR in UPPCL provident fund investment scam

New Delhi [India], Mar 6 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR in Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) provident fund investment scam.

The FIR was registered under Sections 409, 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

At least 17 people, including UPPCL Managing Director (MD) AP Mishra, were arrested in connection with the alleged investment of UPPCL employees' provident fund money in the scam-hit housing finance company DHFL.

According to available records, over Rs 2,600 crore of employees' provident fund was invested in the scam-hit company. (ANI)

