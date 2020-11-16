CBI registers three seperate cases in Rs 25,000 crore Roshini land scam in J-K

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 16 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday registered three separate cases in pursuance of the orders of Jammu and Kashmir High Court on a Public Interest Litigation related to the alleged Rs 25,000 crore Roshini land scam.

This comes over a month after the division bench of the Jammu and Kashmir high court handed over the probe of the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), earlier registered by Vigilance Organization, Jammu (now Anti-Corruption Bureau, UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

CBI in a release gave details to all the three cases.

The first case has been registered against unknown officials of Revenue Department, Jammu on the allegations that the officers, officials of Revenue Department of District Jammu had conferred undue benefits upon the illegal occupants of the state land by intentionally ignoring the laid down provisions of Roshni Act and rules, thereby conferring ownership rights of the state land wrongfully to selective undeserving persons and hence inflicted huge monetary loss to the State exchequer.

"It was further alleged that the purpose of Jammu and Kashmir State Lands (vesting of ownership rights to the Occupants) Act, 2001 i.e. generation of Revenue for undertaking developmental works in the state was defeated,"



The second case has been registered against unknown officers, officials of the Revenue Department, District Samba on the allegations that the officers, officials of Revenue department of District Samba had conferred undue pecuniary benefits upon the illegal occupants of the State Land by intentionally contravening the legal provisions of Roshni Act.

"It was further alleged that in many cases, ownership rights over the state land were conferred in favour of individuals, who were not having the recorded possession in their respective names in the revenue records. It was also alleged that the rates were not fixed by the Price Fixation committee, as per the provisions of the Act and in many cases were not remitted to the Government Treasury, thereby causing huge loss to the State exchequer," it said.

The third case has been registered in connection against a private person, resident of Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, unknown officers, officials of Revenue Department, Jammu; unknown officers, officials of JDA and unknown others on the allegations that the Revenue officers, officials of Jammu District had entered into a criminal conspiracy with the said private person and conferred ownership rights with regard to land measuring 05 Kanal and 02 Marlas (approx.) comprising in Khasra Number 781 situated at village Deeli Tehsil and District Jammu.

It was further alleged that the accused in pursuance of criminal conspiracy hatched among themselves had illegally regularized the said state land without existence of any entry in revenue record and issued NOC in favour of the beneficiary for construction of commercial building over the land,CBI said.

Investigation is continuing, it said. (ANI)

