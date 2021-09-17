CBI registers two more cases on orders of Calcutta HC related to violence, other offences in West Bengal

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 17 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered two more cases on the orders of the Calcutta High Court related to violence and other offences in West Bengal.

In an official release, the investigative agency stated that it has taken over the investigation into the matter related to order passed in connection with WPA(P) 142, 143, 144, 145, 146, 147, 148, 149 & 169 of 2021, dated August 19, 2021.

All the cases were earlier registered at different Police Stations of the state on various allegations.



The first was registered at Manikchack Police Station, in Maldah district (FIR No.201/2021 dated June 5, 2021) on the allegations of rape of a minor girl.

While another case was registered at Nodakhali Police Station, South 24 Parganas (FIR No.188/2021 dated July 2, 2021) on the allegations that the accused severely beat the complainant's elder brother and crushed his head.

It was further alleged that the accused also beat the wife of the complainant's elder brother, husband receiving blows including on her head with bamboo and brickbat when she tried to save him.

The doctor at Muchisa Hospital referred them to Kolkata but the wife of his elder brother expired en route, while the elder brother was still admitted in the PG Hospital in serious condition, the CBI statement read.

CBI has so far registered 37 cases and Investigation is continuing in these cases. (ANI)

