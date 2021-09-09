CBI registers two more FIRs in Dhanbad judge death case

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday filed two more FIRs in connection with the death of Dhanbad judge Uttam Anand, who was allegedly mowed down by an autorickshaw.

As per CBI's statement, the two new cases are related to the alleged theft of three mobile phones by accused the accused persons. The cases were initially registered by Jharkhand Police, and now CBI took over the investigation.

Now, with the addition of two more cases, the CBI is investigating three cases in connection with the Dhanbad judge's death.



Uttam Anand was an Additional District Judge posted in the Dhanbad district of Jharkhand was allegedly murdered after being mowed down by an autorickshaw in July this year. Two people involved in the alleged killing were arrested by Jharkhand police, and the vehicle used for the crime was seized.

Earlier on Wednesday, CBI had also increased the cash reward to Rs 10 lakh from Rs 5 lakh for anyone sharing "information of significance" on Uttam Anand's alleged murder.

Earlier on August 19, CBI submitted a progress report of probe into the death of Dhanbad additional session judge Uttam Anand in a sealed cover in the Jharkhand High Court.

The Supreme Court had also taken a suo motu cognizance of the alleged killing of ASG Anand. (ANI)

