CBI releases poster of absconding son of former SP leader Atique Ahmed

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 22 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) special crime cell has released a poster of former Samajwadi Party leader Atique Ahmed's son Mohammed Umar, who is absconding in a criminal case.

Rupees two lakh reward is also declared on Umar's information.

Umar has been absconding after allegedly beating a businessman in Deoria jail.

A non-bailable warrant has also been issued against Umar in connection with the beating of the businessman. (ANI)

