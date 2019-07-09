CBI searches 110 locations across 19 states in connection with graft, other cases

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted searches at 110 locations in 19 states in connection with corruption, criminal misconduct and arms smuggling cases.

Searches have been carried out in Delhi, Bharatpur, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Jammu, Srinagar, Pune, Goa, Jaipur, Kanpur, Raipur, Hyderabad, Madurai, Kolkata, Rourkela, Ranchi, Bokaro and other places, the CBI said.

The probe agency has registered around 30 separate cases.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

