CBI searches premises of 2 men who allegedly used fake ST certificates to secure govt jobs

New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed cases against two men in separate cases for allegedly using forged Scheduled Tribe (ST) certificates to secure government jobs over 35 years ago.

One of the accused is a clerk in Employee's Provident Fund Organisation and the other is a retired MTNL employee.

The agency on Wednesday conducted searches in UP and Delhi in its ongoing investigation into the two separate cases and seized incriminating documents including alleged fake/forged Scheduled Tribe (ST) certificates from the premises of the accused.



According to a statement from the agency, in the first case, the accused allegedly obtained job for the post of Lower Division Clerk in EPFO in July 24, 1985 and forged a ST certificate purportedly issued by Sub Divisional Magistrate, Hindaun, Sawai Madhopur.

However, the accused was from Mathura(UP). It was further alleged that he was promoted to the post of Account Officer/Enforcement Officer after his joining by using the benefits of the said certificate.

Meanwhile, in the second case, the accused obtained a job with MTNL under ST quota on the basis of the alleged forged certificate purportedly issued by Sub Divisional Magistrate, Deeg (Rajasthan). However, he was an habitant of Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. The accused joined MTNL and was appointed as Junior Telecom Officer (JTO) through departmental Examination under the ST category.

He retired as Senior Manager(Telephone) on July 31, 2018, from MTNL, Delhi. He had also managed to get an allotment of a DDA Flat under the benefits of ST quota in the year 1987.

The agency said that investigation in both cases is on. (ANI)

