CBI searches several locations in J-K in Patnitop illegal constructions case

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has conducted searches at several locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a case related to the alleged large-scale illegal construction and encroachment at tourist locations of Udhampur's Patnitop area.

According to CBI officials, searches were conducted at 11 locations including Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua districts at the offices and residential premises of public servants including the then Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Patnitop Development Authority and others.

Earlier, the CBI had, on the directions of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, conducted a preliminary enquiry into the alleged violations of Master Plan of Patnitop (Jammu and Kashmir) by hotel owners in the region, in conspiracy with public servants at Patnitop Development Authority and others.

The High Court had issued the order on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Patnitop Hotel and Restaurant Association president, wherein he has alleged glaring violation of the Master Plan, resulting in 70 per cent of the hotels and restaurants having been constructed without permission.

The hotels were allegedly running at Patnitop without any registration and authorisation from the competent authority. It had said the hotel owners put the electricity and water connection obtained for domestic use to commercial use. (ANI)

