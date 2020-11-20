CBI searches TDP leader Yarapatineni Srinivas Rao's residence in illegal mining case

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation has conducted searches at 25 places in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana including the residence of TDP leader and former MLA Yarapatineni Srinivas Rao in connection with an illegal mining case.

According to officials, the CBI teams during the searches seized several incriminating documents, mobile phones, material objects and cash. Searches were conducted at 25 places including Guntur district and Hyderabad.

The CBI had on August 26 this year registered a case against 17 accused persons in the matter after the state government had sought to transfer the matter from the Andhra Pradesh CB-CID, a request approved by the Central government.



"It was alleged that the accused had fraudulently conducted illegal and unauthorised mining, quarrying and transportation of limestone in Konanki village of Piduguralla Mandal, Kesanupalli and Nadikudi villages of Dachepalli Mandal, Guntur district for several years and thereby caused revenue loss to the Government and other licensed leaseholders, and also exploited the natural resources," the CBI said in a statement.

The probe agency further alleged that illegal mining of several lakh tonnes of limestone was conducted by the accused during the period from 2014 to 2018, as a result of which, natural resources worth several crore of rupees have been plundered.

In order to ascertain the quantum of unauthorised and illegal mining, CBI is also conducting volumetric analysis by using satellite imagery, the statement said. (ANI)

