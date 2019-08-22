CBI seeks 5-day custody for P Chidambaram

New Delhi (India), Aug 22 (ANI): Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who is arguing for CBI in the INX Media case has moved an application in court seeking 5-day custody of former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, who was produced before a Delhi court on Thursday.

Mehta argued that all the materials related to the case are with the former Finance Minister who was "evasive" and "non-cooperative".

He said that the case, which is a classic example of money laundering, is in the pre charge sheet stage.

The CBI counsel said in court that Chidambaram's arrest was made on the basis of a non-bailable warrant obtained on the application moved by CBI.

He further argued that "right to silence is a constitutional right and I have no issue, but Chidambaram is non-cooperative and was evasive to questioning."

"Unless and until court permits us for custodial interrogation an office of serious and monumental magnitude can't be unearthed," argued Mehta.

CBI on Thursday produced Chidambaram before a special CBI court here, a day after he was arrested by the probe agency in a corruption case related to INX Media scam.

Senior lawyer Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, his son Karti Chidambaram and wife Nalini Chidambaram also arrived at the Delhi court where Special CBI Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar will hear the matter.

The Congress leader, one of the key ministers during ten years of UPA regime, was taken to the headquarters of the probe agency on Wednesday night after CBI officials scaled the boundary walls of his residence in Jor Bagh, after he made a dramatic appearance at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi.

Chidambaram had rejected the charges against him and his son in the case and said that "lies" were being spread by "pathological liars."

On Wednesday, the former minister failed to get relief from the Supreme Court over CBI and ED's pursuit of him as the matter was not heard by the court despite repeated efforts of his lawyers.

The CBI and ED the filed caveats in the Supreme Court over Chidambaram's plea seeking protection from arrest in the INX media case.

The Congress leader's lawyers had moved the apex court against Tuesday's Delhi High Court order dismissing his anticipatory bail plea regarding cases filed by the CBI and the ED related to the alleged INX Media scam.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta opposed the plea of Chidambaram and said this is a case of money laundering of monumental magnitude.

The Delhi High Court had in its order said that the grant of bail in cases like this will send a wrong message to the society. (ANI)

