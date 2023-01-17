CBI seizes 17 kg gold, Rs 1.57 crore in raids on former railway official

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday seized Rs 1.57 crore and 17 kg of gold during raids on lockers of a former top railway official in connection with an ongoing investigation into an alleged Disproportionate Assets (DA) case. CBI also found postal savings and bank fixed deposits/balances.

The accused, Pramod Kumar Jena, was then Principal Chief Operation Manager of East Coast Railway, Bhubaneswar.

As per an official, the CBI conducted searches and locker operations in an ongoing investigation of a case against the then Principal Chief Operation Manager (IRTS), East Coast Railway, Bhubaneswar for possession of alleged Disproportionate Assets.



"During the searches, CBI recovered Rs 1.57 crore in cash, Postal saving instruments/Bank FDs of Rs. 3.33 crore, bank balance of Rs. 1.51 crore, Mutual Fund of Rs. 47.75 lakhs, gold bars, gold biscuits/coins & gold jewellery of Rs. 17 kg (value of approximately Rs. 9.5 crores) and documents related to immovable properties were found from the Bank locker/premises of accused and others including family members/relatives etc," the CBI statement said.

Searches were conducted by CBI at various places including Bhubaneswar, Jagatsinghpur (both in Odisha) and Kolkata, an official said.

"During searches, 3 locker keys in the name of the wife of the accused and the other 5 keys of lockers whose names of owners were not readily available were recovered. After strenuous efforts, the name of the owners of the lockers as well as the locker numbers and bank branches were found. The 7 lockers have been operated till now and the remaining locker is being operated," CBI statement added.

CBI had registered a case on January 3, 2023, against then Principal Chief Operation Manager (IRTS officer), East Coast Railway, Bhubaneswar on the allegations of possessing disproportionate assets worth Rs. 1.92 crores (approx.) during the check period April 1, 2005, to 31 March 2020 in his name and his family members, it added. (ANI)

