CBI serves notice to TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's wife in coal scam case

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 21 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday served a notice to Rujira Banerjee Naroola, the wife of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee asking her to join the investigation related to the coal scam case.

Without naming, the TMC leader has accused the Bharatiya Janata party-led central government of exploitation of power.



"At 2 pm today, the CBI served a notice in the name of my wife. We have full faith in the law of the land. However, if they think they can use these ploys to intimidate us, they are mistaken. We are not the ones who would ever be cowed down," tweeted Abhishek Banerjee.

Abhishek, the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been at loggerheads with the Centre with the BJP accusing him of conducting scams and misappropriation of funds.

Elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal are likely to take place in April-May this year (ANI)

