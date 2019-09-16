CBI summons ex-top cop Rajeev Kumar for questioning today

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 16 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar to appear before it for questioning at 2 pm on Monday.

Earlier today, the investigating agency submitted a letter to the Chief Secretary and Home Secretary summoning Kumar in connection with the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam case.

On Saturday, Kumar did not turn up before the agency despite being summoned after the Calcutta High Court withdrew protection from arrest granted to him in the case.

Kumar, was part of a special investigation team (SIT) constituted by the state government to probe the scam before the Supreme Court transferred it to the CBI.

Earlier, the CBI had said that it needs to interrogate the former Kolkata police commissioner. He is accused of tampering with evidence. (ANI)

