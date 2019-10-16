CBI summons OSD finance department in Rose Valley case

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): A team of CBI officials on Wednesday visited the West Bengal secretariat here and served summons to the officer on special duty (OSD) finance department to appear before it on October 18 in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam case.

According to sources, a letter was also served to chief secretary Rajiva Sinha asking him to send all the pending files and documents pertaining to the Rose Valley case.

The CBI is seeking the details of the state government's role in land dealing with Rose Valley group in the year 2012, sources said.

The Kolkata-based firm had allegedly collected more than Rs 17,000 crore from the public at large throughout India by luring depositors with a false promise of high return/interest on their deposits. (ANI)

