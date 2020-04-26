CBI takes DHFL promoters, Kapil and Dhiraj Wadhawan, into custody

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 (ANI): A CBI team has taken DHFL promoters, Kapil and Dhiraj Wadhawan, into custody after Satara Police provided them with the requisite assistance.

The arrest procedures are going on.

Earlier, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on April 22 had said that the state police has written to both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) intimating them that Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan along with their family members will be released from quarantine and the agencies could come and take necessary action against them.

The Wadhawan brothers are accused in multi-crore Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL) scam and Yes Bank scam.

23 members of the Wadhawan family were placed under institutional quarantine by the local police after they travelled to their farmhouse in Mahabaleshwar from Khandala amid the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan had not appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last month in connection with the probe against Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and others for money laundering. (ANI)

