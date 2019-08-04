CBI team grills Kuldeep Sengar for second consecutive day

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday interrogated Unnao rape case accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Sitapur Jail for the second consecutive day. The interrogation lasted for three hours.

The investigation agency had constituted an additional special team of 20 investigating officers to assist the probe into Unnao rape survivor's road accident on Friday.

On July 28, a truck rammed the vehicle in which the victim was travelling. While her two aunts died immediately, she and her counsel suffered serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at the King's George Medical University in Lucknow.

The Supreme Court had, on August 1, asked the CBI to investigate within seven days the mysterious case of the accident and also ordered the transfer of all cases related to Unnao rape incident from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.

The Uttar Pradesh Police filed a case of murder against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others in connection with the accident. Probe in the case was transferred to the CBI on July 30.

Sengar, a legislator from Bangermau in Unnao district, had allegedly raped the girl at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone seeking a job. He is currently lodged in Sitapur district jail. (ANI)

