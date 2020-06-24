CBI team reaches residence of former Manipur CM Ibobi Singh for questioning

Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 24 (ANI): A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team has reached the residence of Congress leader and former Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh to question him in connection with an alleged misappropriation case on Wednesday.

The team led by Joint Director NM Singh had reached Imphal yesterday for questioning Singh and the other accused.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

