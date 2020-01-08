CBI tells SC that investigation into 17 shelter homes cases stands completed

New Delhi [India], Jan 8 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that investigation into all the 17 shelter homes cases, including the Muzaffarpur shelter home">Muzaffarpur shelter home abuse matter, has been completed.

"No girl was killed in Muzaffarpur shelter home">Muzaffarpur shelter home and skeletons found were not of inmate minors," AG KK Venugopal told the apex court.

More than 40 minor girls were allegedly sexually assaulted over a period of time in the shelter home which was run by Brijesh Thakur's state-funded non-governmental organization (NGO) in Muzaffarpur. Thakur is the purported mastermind of the incidents.

The gruesome incident came to light after the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) filed an affidavit detailing horrifying sexual abuse cases at the shelter homes. (ANI)

