CBI to file reply on Sept 18 in AJL land allotment case

Panchkula (Haryana) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will file its reply at a Panchkula court on September 18 in the AJL land allotment case.

Earlier in the day, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda arrived at a CBI special court here in connection with the AJL matter and Manesar land scam case.

According to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Hooda allegedly misused his official position and allotted a plot in the guise of re-allotment at an under-valued price to the Associated Journals Limited (AJL), a group that runs the National Herald newspaper.

The agency claimed that the value of the plot was Rs 64.93 crore but Hooda gave it away for Rs 59 lakh. In May this year, the ED had attached the plot under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

In December 2018, the agency had filed a charge sheet against Hooda and Congress leader Motilal Vora for alleged fraudulent allotment of the land to the AJL in Panchkula in 2005. (ANI)

