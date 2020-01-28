CBI warns public against rumours regarding its internship scheme

New Delhi [India], Jan 28 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday issued an advisory to the general public to be vigilant against e-mails and advertisements related to the agency's internship scheme.

"Certain instances of fraudulent advertisements and e-mails relating to the CBI Internship Scheme have come to the agency's notice. These are being spread on some platforms to attract young professionals," said the CBI in a release.

"It is clarified that the CBI has issued an advertisement on its website titled, "CBI Academy and Internshala to initiate an Internship Scheme of CBI from the year 2020." This scheme is initiated to seek engagement of Indian nationals, who are Graduate/Post Graduate or Research students enrolled in reputed University/Institutes within India, preferably specializing in Law, Cyber, Data Analysis, Criminology, Management, Economics, Commerce and Forensic Science including Digital Forensics and associated subjects," the release stated.

"These 'interns' shall be attached within the CBI (for a period of 6 to 8 weeks) and would be expected to supplement the process of analysis within the Agency through desirable empirical collection and collation of in-house data and other information. A total number of 30 interns will be engaged for different CBI Branches at Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Chandigarh," further said the CBI.

CBI, however, refuted that this scheme is equivalent to providing employment or that this scheme will hand out the interns a consolidated amount as salary.

"It has come to our notice that some platforms are referring to this Internship Scheme as an employment opportunity in the CBI. These platforms incorrectly mentioned that the CBI will pay the interns a consolidated amount of salary as per CBI norms, during the internship period. These platforms are also falsely giving alleged information to the general public that after completion of the CBI Internship, the interns will be given placement in CBI. The candidates are also being asked to apply for the Internship Scheme of CBI online through a link being provided by recruitment agencies/ websites," the release said.

"If anyone comes across any such fraudulent incident or have any information regarding solicitation for selection or employment with CBI through the CBI Internship Scheme, please inform the CBI at sptrgacd@cbi.gov.in, to take appropriate action and to curb such mala fide activities," said the release. (ANI)

