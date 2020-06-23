CBIC enables end-to-end paperless exports under Turant customs

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): In a bid to fulfill its commitment to a faceless, paperless, and contactless customs under the umbrella of its Turant Customs programme, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has introduced a new process to eliminate the need for exporters to approach the customs officers for proof of export.

CBIC Chairman Ajit Kumar had on Monday unveiled a secure QR coded shipping bill that would be electronically sent to exporters after the customs allows export, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Tuesday.

It said that the move eliminated, in one stroke, the requirement of the exporters having to approach the Customs officers for proof of export and makes the end-to-end customs export process fully electronic, from the filing of the shipping bill to the final order to allow export.

"These reforms are based on enhanced use of digital technology to reduce the time and costs for the importers, exporters and other stakeholders, thereby improving India's ranking in the World Bank's Trading Across Borders parameter of its Doing Business Report," the statement said.

It said that the launch of paperless documentation on exports is a sequel to a similar initiative that was begun for imports from April 15, 2020.

"The electronic transmission of the shipping bill would do away with the present requirement to take the paper printout of these documents thereby promoting green customs. Equally importantly exporters would not have to visit the customs houses for this purpose and can better utilize their time in promoting their business," the statement said.

"Ajit Kumar informed that the endeavour is to leverage technology to make the customs clearance process more transparent and faster. The Turant Customs, which has as its main component faceless assessment, would be implemented in phases across the entire country by January 1, 2021," it added. (ANI)

