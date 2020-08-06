CBI's SIT probing Vijay Mallya, AgustaWestland cases to investigate Sushant's death case

By Ashoke Raj

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the CBI that is probing high profile cases of Vijay Mallya and AgustaWestland cases will now investigate the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

The investigating agency has registered a case against 6 accused including Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the Rajput's death.

The FIR was registered by CBI's Anti Corruption Unit-VI, SIT (AC-VI/SIT) which is probing Vijay Mallya, AgustaWestland, and other high profile cases at present.

"CBI has today registered a case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput on the request of Bihar Government and further notification from Government of India and taken over the investigation of the case, earlier registered at police station Rajiv Nagar, Patna vide FIR no. 241/2020 dated July 25, 2020. The case was registered against 6 accused and others," CBI spokesperson RK Gaur said.

The investigating agency booked 6 accused and others in sections including criminal conspiracy, abetment of suicide, wrongful restrain, wrongful confinement, theft, criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal intimidation.

"... A case is, therefore, registered under section 341, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306, 506, 120B IPC against (I) Rhea Chakraborty and her family members (2) Indrajit Chakraborty (3) Sandhya Chakraborty, (4) Showik Chakraborty, (5) Samuel Miranda, (6) Shruti Modi & others and entrusted to Anil Kumar Yadav, Additional SP, CBI, AC-VI, SIT, New Delhi for investigation," read from content from FIR by CBI.

The sources in CBI said that six accused in the case will be summoned soon for questioning and other persons will also be called for examining which was earlier examined by Mumbai police.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had earlier sent a recommendation to the Central Government for CBI investigation in the case filed in Patna based on the complaint of Sushant's father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty under sections including abetment of suicide on July 25.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Days after Rajput's death, Rhea Chakraborty said she was the "girlfriend" of the 'Dil Bechara' actor while requesting a CBI inquiry in the case.

Chakraborty has also approached the Supreme Court for transfer of investigation to Mumbai in the FIR registered against her in Patna. (ANI)

