CBSE along with IIT Gandhinagar launches Eklavya series for NEP 2020

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in collaboration with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar launched the Eklavya series, an online educational programme that will help layout plan to implement the new National Education Policy (NEP).

According to the official release, the focus of the series will be to clarify NEP and showcase how to effectively implement it across the schools.

"The goal is to nurture in our students' creativity, out-of-box thinking, conceptual understanding and learning how to learn. In an effort towards this objective, CBSE and IIT Gandhinagar are collaborating to bring forth the Eklavya Series," the official release from CBSE reads.

The series will contain numerous hands-on activities, projects, models which help in conceptual understanding of various topics, thought-provoking questions, assignments that promote out-of-box creative thinking like why Neeraj Chopra threw the javelin at 36 degrees and inspiring DIY (do it yourself) project videos using local material which relates the curriculum to life.

The registration process was started on September 10, 2021, onwards is compulsory and free of cost. The first episode will be shown on September 26 and the topic will be Neeraj Chopra and Newton's laws of motion.



The content will be of varying levels and will cover topics in the Science and Mathematics Curriculum of classes 6 to class 12.

The live episodes can be watched on the official Youtube page of CCL IITGN.

"Participation certificate for all modules and Certificate of Competency for the whole course will cost Rs 100 plus Tax," it said.

Therefore, students from these grades should avail this opportunity to register and participate for conceptual clarity and joyful learning.

"All Principals are requested to avail this opportunity to fulfil the requisite number of teacher professional development hours for their teachers by asking teachers to enrol for this course. For the teachers, successful completion of the course with submission of homework will be considered equivalent to 30 hours of Teachers Training/Capacity Building Program," it added,

The CBSE further added said that this series will help students and teachers by equipping them with scientific temper and key competencies. (ANI)

