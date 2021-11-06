CBSE asks schools to demystify OMR sheets for Class 10, 12 students appearing in term-1 exams

New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Saturday, in a letter, directed school principals to demystify the OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) sheets for all the students of Class X and XII appearing in term-1 examinations.

The CBSE will be using the OMR sheet for the first time for the assessment of both the classes (10 and 12) in the term-I examinations and has hence asked the "schools sponsoring these students" to have "complete knowledge about the OMR".

In its letter, the CBSE listed points to help demystify the OMR sheet and said that the details of the candidates will be pre-filled in it.

Among the basic guidelines of mentioning the question paper code on the OMR sheet and filling it using only a blue or black pen, the CBSE said, "Candidate has to write in his/her own hand in the space provided "I confirm that all particulars given above are correct" and sign in the running hand on OMR."



"Notably, the use of a pencil is strictly prohibited. If it is found that the candidate has used the pencil for"filling OMR, this will be considered as use of unfair means and action will be taken against the candidate as per unfair means rules," said CBSE in its letter.

The CBSE also furnished a list of features of the OMR sheet in its circular, and requested schools to organise practice sessions for the students "based on the information provided by the CBSE".

"Prior to the practice sessions, teachers must also get acquainted themself well with the OMR," it added. (ANI)





