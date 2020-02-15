CBSE board exams begins today

New Delhi [India], Feb 15 (ANI): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 Board examinations began on Saturday.

The board has made all necessary arrangements for the smooth and fair conduct of examinations.

Class 12th exams will end on March 30, while Class 10th will conclude on March 20.

"Today is my automobile paper. I am not nervous at all," said Kaushal, a student.

Another student echoed similar sentiments and said he will give his exams with full confidence.

"I am in Class 10th and I am not at all nervous. I am appearing in the examination with full confidence," the student said.

Of the 30 lakh examinees, 18,89,878 are Class 10th students, while 12,06,893 have registered for the Class 12th exam. (ANI)

