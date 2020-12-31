CBSE board exams from May 4-June 10, announces Union Education Minister

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): Exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students in schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be held from May 4 to June 10 and results will be announced on July 15, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' announced on Thursday.

"Keeping the COVID -19 pandemic in mind and adhering to the principle of 'Safety with Education', CBSE will adopt various measures for the safety and security of every student. I can assure you that board exams will be conducted with the same proficiency as JEE and NEET exams," Pokhriyal said.

The Education Minister requested all stakeholders, schools and parents to work together to ensure that students have a safe, stress-free and convenient environment for exams.

"If any student feels stressed, they can use the toll-free number 844-844-0632 along with the 'Manodarpan' portal," he added.

Earlier, Pokhriyal had said that the CBSE Board exams 2021 will not be held before February. Notably, the CBSE board exams have been held in the months of January, February and March in the past.

The CBSE has also reduced the syllabus for each subject by 30 per cent to help students cope with the academic stress amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The paper pattern of the board exams will be based on the reduced syllabus. Students can also check the revised syllabus of the exam on the official website of CBSE. (ANI)