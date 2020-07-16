CBSE Class 12 Results 2020: Kendriya Vidyalayas register 99.23 pc success rate

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) scored a success rate of 99.23 per cent in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 examinations.

"Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has scored a 99.23 per cent success rate in CBSE Class 10 board examinations in 2020 against the 91.46 per cent achieved in 2019," the Ministry of Human Resource Development tweeted on Thursday.

Results of the Class 12 CBSE board exams were declared on Monday. (ANI)

