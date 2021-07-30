CBSE declares Class 12 board exam results

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared results for class 12 board examinations.

Students can now check their results at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE in a tweet today advised the students to keep their roll number handy for quick reference.



It also said that students can use the Roll Number Finder facility on

http://cbseit.in/cbse/2021/rfinder/landing.aspx for easier access to their results.

"Students, keep your Roll Number handy for quick reference. Use the Roll Number Finder facility on http://cbseit.in/cbse/2021/rfinder/landing.aspx. Results can also be downloaded from DigiLocker," said CBSE in a tweet. (ANI)

