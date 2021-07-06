CBSE directs Regional Directors to visit schools preparing Classes X, XII results to verify their work

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) directed its Regional Directors to visit schools preparing Classes X and XII results in order to verify/inspect their work.

On June 1, the government of India decided that class XII board exams of CBSE would not be held this year in view of the uncertain conditions due to COVID-19 and the feedback obtained from various stakeholders.

In a letter by Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, CBSE, the regional directors have been told not to ensure that sudden inspection is held with no prior intimation to the schools.



"For completing this responsibility, it is necessary that all the officials involved in this work get themselves fully accustomed to the Tabulation policy of the Board," the letter said.

"Schools may be inspected in such a manner that at least each category of schools i.e. Private/Govt/KVS/NVS is covered. A pointwise report may be prepared of each school by the official concerned. The official visiting the school will also sign on documents inspected especially rationale documents," it said.

A complete report duly signed by officials along with the soft copy of the documents (may take a picture), be sent to the undersigned by Monday, 12 July, 2021 by 12 noon.

The government had earlier said that CBSE will take steps to compile the results of class XII students as per well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner. It was also decided that like last year, in case some students desire to take the exams, such an option would be provided to them by CBSE, as and when the situation becomes conducive.

Earlier, the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) submitted its evaluation criteria for awarding grades/marks for Class 12 exams before Supreme Court. The Board said it will evaluate class 12 students for theory based on 30 per cent marks from class 10 board, 30 per cent from class 11 and 40 per cent from marks based on the performance in the unit, the midterm, and pre-board tests. (ANI)

