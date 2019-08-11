CBSE doubles Class X and XII board examination fee to Rs 1,500

New Delhi (India), Aug 11 (ANI): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has doubled the fee of Class X and XII Board examinations from Rs 750 to Rs 1,500.

According to CBSE, for SC/ST students in Delhi will now have to pay Rs 1,200 instead of Rs 50 earlier.

While the students enrolled in CBSE schools abroad will have to pay Rs 10,000 for five subjects for both Class X and XII against Rs 5,000.

The migration fee, which was Rs 150 earlier, has also been increased to Rs 350.

The students appearing for the Class X board exams are registered for it when in Class IX, and those appearing for Class XII exams are registered when in Class XI. (ANI)

