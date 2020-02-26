CBSE exams scheduled on Feb 27 postponed in violence hit North-East Delhi

New Delhi [India], Feb 26 (ANI): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday postponed class 10 and 12 examinations scheduled for February 27 in North-East district of Delhi, after violence between pro and anti CAA protesters that led to 22 deaths in the area.

The order has been issued on the request of Directorate of Education, Delhi Government in view of the violence over the past few days.

"Considering the request of Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi and to avoid inconvenience to students, staff and parents, the Board has decided to postpone Class 10 and 12 exams scheduled for February 27 in the North-East part of Delhi," a press note said.

However, the board said that examinations in the rest of Delhi shall be conducted as scheduled.

"The next date of exam for affected students will be notified shortly," it added. (ANI)