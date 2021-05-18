CBSE extends deadline for schools to tabulate class X marks till June 30

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday has extended the deadline up to June 30 for schools to tabulate class 10 marks and submit them to the Board.

The board had earlier announced that the entire exercise of tabulation of marks will be completed by June 11.



CBSE in its Circular informed schools that the Board accords the highest priority to the safety and health of the teachers and other staff members.

The deadline has been extended in view of the pandemic situation, lockdown in states and safety of teachers and other staff members of the affiliated schools, CBSE said.

Earlier, the Union Education Ministry had cancelled the CBSE class 10th board exam and postponed class 12 exams due to the surge in COVID cases. The decision was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

